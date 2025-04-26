Panthers put Tommy Tremble on notice with eye-catching Day 3 pick

Dan Morgan is navigating the 2025 NFL Draft extremely successfully, winning respect from Carolina Panthers fans for his no-nonsense approach and ruthless aggression to get the right prospects into the organization. Unfortunately, that's not going to be good news for everybody.

This is all part of building a competitive roster. There can be no room for sentiment. If Morgan can find better alternatives for any position group — whether that's starters or depth options — he won't hesitate. The Panthers are being run with a business-first mindset with an aligned vision for the future. That's a far cry from how things have unfolded under David Tepper's ownership previously.

Morgan offered another window into this strategy when the Panthers went on the clock at No. 163 overall. Mitchell Evans was the choice, which placed the long-term future of Tommy Tremble firmly under the microscope.

Carolina Panthers shake up tight end dynamic with Mitchell Evans pick

Evans isn't a flashy player. He's not elite in any particular skill. However, he knows how to get open over short-to-intermediate routes, boasts dependable hands, and is improving as a route runner. The former Notre Dame star is also a willing blocker, demonstrating decent technique in line and impressive agility at the second level when required.

Nobody is expecting Evans to unseat the projected starting duo of Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders. That doesn't mean he can't if he progresses quicker than expected.

Tremble got a new two-year deal from the Panthers this offseason. Those in power believe he's still got some untapped potential, and his flashes in the passing game confirm this notion. However, they were right to give themselves an out on his contract next spring if improvements don't arrive.

Evans will fancy his chances of carving out some sort of role for himself. He'll start as the No. 3 tight end almost by default. Whether he can elevate himself above this in Year 1 of his professional career is the big question.

This raises the stakes for Tremble and Sanders (to a lesser extent). But the Panthers are all about enhancing competition and raising standards these days.

If that means ruffling a few feathers along the way, so be it.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis