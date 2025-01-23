Tommy Tremble issues Carolina Panthers contract extension plea after 2024 growth

The 2021 NFL Draft class brought mixed returns for the Carolina Panthers. They found a bonafide stud in the first round with cornerback Jaycee Horn. Others made contributions in different ways. Now, we'll get to find out which ones are valued more than others.

Dan Morgan has some big decisions to make with the 2021 draft class. Only four of the 11 selections made it to this point. Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. was the biggest flop, but there were some success stories.

Chuba Hubbard's emergence into a focal point was enough for the Panthers to give the running back a four-year extension. Horn will also get paid ahead of time at some stage during the offseason. Aside from that, all bets are off.

Versatile offensive lineman Brady Christensen wants to test the market for a potential chance to start elsewhere. The Panthers would probably like to keep him around considering his ability to man all five positions along the protection. Even so, he's going to do what's right for him and his family when it's all said and done.

Tommy Tremble is an interesting case. The former third-round pick flashed promise after having his early development mismanaged. Injuries haven't helped his cause, but there remains some untapped potential attached.

Head coach Dave Canales was complimentary of Tremble, praising his work ethic and improving leadership. He gained a career-high in receiving yards despite playing 12 games and is an outstanding blocker. This could indicate another deal will arrive, although there's just no telling for sure.

Tommny Tremble wants to stay with the Carolina Panthers long-term

If Tremble has his way, he'll still be in Carolina for the 2025 season and beyond. Based on his recent comments, the Notre Dame product isn't entertaining the thought of playing elsewhere and feels confident he's done enough for another financial commitment.

"I'd love to be here, man. I love my guys here. I love the staff here. I love playing for these guys, and I love playing for Carolina. That was one of my favorite things, you know; they drafted me here when I was a young kid when I was 20 years old. I got here, and every year, kept believing in me and kept letting me build myself back up, and I think that's the most fun: I'm really finding myself out here, and it was a lot of fun, and I'd love to be back." Tommy Tremble via Panthers.com

Tremble might want to stay, but it's not that simple. Morgan is treating the Panthers with a business-first mindset at long last. The tight end is a popular figure in the locker room and at 24 years old, has room for further progress entering his prime. But if the length of contract or money doesn't work for Carolina, they'll explore alternatives.

Hopefully, something will get worked out. Tremble can fill the blocking tight end role previously owned by Ian Thomas, who is out of contract and unlikely to come back. Rookie fourth-rounder Ja'Tavion Sanders has promise as a pass-catcher, so this duo could be productive with another year of familiarity within Canales' scheme.

The Panthers won't settle. They would be foolish not to explore free agency and the draft for an upgrade — that goes for every position. But when the dust settles, it would be surprising if Tremble didn't get another year or two.

If he cannot kick on after that, the decision to cut him loose becomes easier.

