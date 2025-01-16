Brady Christensen casts doubt over Carolina Panthers future before free agency

This is an uncertain and exciting time for Carolina Panthers players whose respective futures are under a cloud. Some will be moved on. Others will be retained. A select few will probably get a more enticing offer from elsewhere.

It's all part of the business. Carolina's recent improvements won't go unnoticed by those around the league. Several of the team's 2025 free agents performed well enough to draw interest from elsewhere. This is something general manager Dan Morgan experienced last season when ferocious linebacker Frankie Luvu turned down a contract extension to sign for the Washington Commanders.

While Brady Christensen is not in Luvu's class in terms of on-field influence, his versatility and dependability are always highly coveted traits. The offensive lineman is capable of manning every position on the protection at a moment's notice. He's a team-first guy who's sacrificed his progress to fill in when needed.

Christensen is about to test the market. The Panthers could make him an offer to stick around, but it might not be enough. Especially if another team offers him a chance to start at a specialist position rather than being deployed as a swing option when injury strikes.

Brady Christensen prepared to leave Carolina Panthers in free agency

The former third-round selection was proud of the way he performed this season. Christensen acknowledged that he's had a good time in Carolina and learned a lot. However, he's taking this opportunity to gauge the market and see if a better opportunity arrives.

"I can hold my head high. I did a lot of different stuff, bouncing around positions, learning center, playing center, and then bouncing out to left tackle in the same game. I felt like I proved a lot and learned a lot about myself, and I can hold my head high and felt like I had a very good year. Yeah, I love it here. I love this organization, you know, the way it's going, Dan and Dave (Canales) and everyone else, the coaches, the players, it's just a great place to be. But at the same time, I'm going to do what's best for myself and my family. That's the number one priority, and I'm excited to see what opportunities are presented in the next couple of months." Brady Christensen via Panthers.com

The Panthers probably have a price and role in mind for Christensen. They have some big decisions to make at the center position with Cade Mays and established veteran Austin Corbett also out of contract. If they offer the BYU product the starting gig, an extended stay could arrive.

That's far from guaranteed. The Panthers could see Christensen as a dependable rotational/backup piece but nothing more. That might not suffice at this stage of his career, especially if a more enticing offer arrives when the free-agent frenzy commences.

There is no sentiment attached to business. Christensen is going to do what he feels is right for himself and his family. If that's staying in Carolina, great. But the chances of him being scooped up by another organization remains the most likely outcome.

Nobody would blame Christensen for wanting a fresh challenge. He shifted around constantly in Carolina with no genuine plan for his development. His one season as a starting left guard in 2022 was the only stability he had.

If Christensen does depart, the Panthers need to find a capable backup via free agency or the draft to fill the void. Looking at the way Morgan is running the front office, he'll already have contingency plans in place.

We wait with bated breath to see how things turn out.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis