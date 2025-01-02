Full list of Carolina Panthers 2025 free agents: Big decisions ahead for Dan Morgan

The Carolina Panthers have one more regular season game to navigate. Their trip to the Atlanta Falcons concludes another campaign of underachievement, although head coach Dave Canales has seen brief glimpses of promise from his squad over the second half of 2024.

There is a lot of hard work ahead this offseason. Team owner David Tepper seems willing to give the long-term project time, which brings a rare sense of calm. That doesn't detract from the pivotal task at hand.

The Panthers are devoid of talent across the board. They have a few cornerstone pieces to build around, but it's nowhere near the level of contending teams. General manager Dan Morgan has a big job on his hands to find the upgrades needed to be more competitive in 2025.

Before the recruitment period begins, the Panthers must figure out what to do with those already on the books. Some will be given contract extensions as a result of their efforts. Others are going to take their chances elsewhere. That's just the nature of the business, especially considering Morgan's professional approach with no sentiment attached.

Carolina won't get rid of every free agent looking for another deal. They need to keep some semblance of continuity amid more wholesale changes to the playing personnel. Which ones get a reprieve remains to be seen.

As the campaign winds down, here's a list of the Panthers' upcoming free agents in 2025.

Carolina Panthers 2025 unrestricted free agents

Austin Corbett - OL

Andy Dalton - QB

Xavier Woods - S

Jordan Fuller - S

Shaq Thompson - LB

Sam Franklin Jr. - S

Johnny Hekker - P

Eddy Pineiro - K

J.J. Jansen - LS

Ian Thomas - TE

Nick Scott - S

Brady Christensen - OL

Tommy Tremble - TE

David Moore - WR

Mike Jackson Sr. - CB

There are a few on this list who could get new contracts. Austin Corbett's last three seasons have ended on injured reserve way ahead of time. His production at the center position was a significant upgrade before that, so perhaps something could be worked out in the short term if the money is right.

Andy Dalton's future could be elsewhere, especially if the veteran finds somewhere with a legitimate chance to start. Veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson is part of the furniture at Bank of America Stadium, but how his recuperation from a torn Achilles is progressing will determine whether he gets extended or not.

The special teams duo of punter Johnny Hekker and long-snapper J.J. Jansen should stay around. That's not the case with Eddy Pineiro, who could be made surplus to requirements after an inconsistent campaign overall.

Brady Christensen will be a hot commodity on the free-agent market and should depart. Sam Franklin Jr.'s special teams prowess warrants another deal. Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, and Nick Scott leave a gaping hole in the safety room. This is also the year when tight end Ian Thomas and the Panthers go their separate ways at long last.

Carolina Panthers 2025 restricted free agents

Raheem Blackshear - RB/KR

Raheem Blackshear has been used sparingly in the ground game this season. However, the former undrafted free agent carved out a decent niche for himself as a kick returner with great success.

This is an important part of the game thanks to the NFL's new kickoff rules. It could go either way, but Blackshear's displayed enough promise in this discipline for another short-term deal.

Carolina Panthers 2025 early restricted free agents

LaBryan Ray - DL

LaBryan Ray's played a lot this season. Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown's season-ending injury after just one game dictated a change of pace, which came with obvious regression for the league's worst defense against the run.

Ray's limitations are there for all to see. This would be a good time to cut the cord and explore alternatives via free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft.

