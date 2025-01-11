Prestigious honor vindicates Frankie Luvu's decision to leave Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers wanted Frankie Luvu to stay. General manager Dan Morgan offered him an extension after emerging into the beating heart on defense and in the locker room to prevent him from leaving in free agency.

Unfortunately, the explosive linebacker had other ideas.

Luvu reportedly turned down more money from the Panthers to join the Washington Commanders. The former undrafted free agent felt linking up with head coach Dan Quinn and being deployed within his defensive scheme could help take his game to new heights. Leaving Carolina behind for this exciting project was a calculated risk.

One that paid off handsomely.

To say Luvu's been a big hit in Washington would be an understatement. He's filled the Micah Parsons role within Quinn's system, roaming around the defensive second level and impacting proceedings in all phases. He was always an underrated player with the Panthers league-wide. Joining the Commanders took him to a completely different stratosphere.

Luvu's been a revelation. He brought fire on the field and motivation to the locker room. Working alongside perennial All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner taught him some new tricks of the trade he's put to good use.

The production spoke for itself. Luvu racked up 99 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, and an interception. His 33 pressures during the regular season ranked second among all NFL linebackers. The Washington State product's eight sacks were number one.

Frankie Luvu has thrived since leaving the Carolina Panthers

Praise has been in plentiful supply for Luvu. His outstanding contribution played a leading role in Washington attaining 12 wins and securing the NFC's sixth seed en route to the playoffs. He was a tone-setter from the moment he arrived and his teammates followed suit.

Luvu's stock soared further with a second-team All-Pro selection — the first of his professional career. This vindicated his decision to leave the Panthers, who languished on five wins and put together a historically bad campaign defensively.

FOUR second-team All-Pro selections for the #Commanders:



Terry McLaurin (WR)

Bobby Wagner (LB)

Frankie Luvu (LB)

Austin Ekeler (KR) pic.twitter.com/5oPnY0glEV — Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) January 10, 2025

Any team would miss a player like Luvu. The Panthers were no different. But unlike the situation with Jeremy Chinn — another player who left and is currently thriving in Washington —there was nothing they could do about it.

Luvu's gone from being cast aside by the New York Jets to galvanizing his career in Carolina and reaching the NFL's elite in Washington. It's a feel-good story and an example of just how far never giving up can take you. The Panthers played their part, even if they couldn't convince him to stick around.

Had the Panthers been in a better place, things might have been different. But alas, it wasn't to be.

