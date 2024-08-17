Explosive ex-Carolina Panthers duo tipped to thrive after reuniting elsewhere
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers made some tough roster decisions this offseason. Dan Morgan had a long-term plan in place and needed to get this roster up to NFL standards. Not every hole was filled and not every move will work out, but it was largely encouraging from the new front-office leader in difficult circumstances.
Some popular figures departed the scene. That's typically the case every offseason, especially for an organization going through the early stages of yet another rebuild. Hopefully, team owner David Tepper sees this situation for what it is and gives Morgan time to turn things around.
It's been hard for the team's long-suffering fanbase to see players they once loved thrive elsewhere. There are countless examples in recent years. Two more departures could add themselves to this ever-growing list after reuniting in a different environment.
Carolina Panthers departures look set for dominant roles elsewhere in 2024
The Washington Commanders swooped to sign both Frankie Luvu and Jeremy Chinn in free agency. Both players actively sought out the franchise in pursuit of being deployed more effectively within Dan Quinn's schematic concepts. Something that caught the eye of insider Albert Breer from Sports Illustrated when visiting their training camp.
"The defensive acquisition that’s stood out is, for sure, Frankie Luvu. He’s not Micah Parsons, but [Dan] Quinn signed him with the idea that he could be a movable piece in the front seven the way Parsons was for him in Dallas, and Luvu looks capable as a player who’s quick, explosive, and clearly at his best moving toward the line of scrimmage. Jeremy Chinn is another addition that gives Quinn some flexibility in how he lines guys up, and moves them around on that side of the ball."- Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated
Morgan made an offer to keep Luvu around, so he can't be blamed. The former undrafted free agent out of Washington State felt linking up with Quinn could take his game to the next level. He's drawn nothing but rave reviews since joining the Commanders, so there's a good chance he'll enter the elite category with additional refinement.
Chinn's situation was more straightforward. The 2020 second-round selection steadily regressed after taking the league by storm as a rookie. He became an afterthought in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme and was looking forward to a fresh start from a long way out.
Once touted as a potential core foundational piece, Chinn left with little fanfare attached without getting a second contract. However, his imposing start in Washington within a scheme more suited to his strengths means all hope is not lost just yet.
Luvu's loss will be felt more than Chinn's considering Evero is still around. But looking at the way Carolina's defense has performed over the final few sessions of training camp, they look more than capable of performing above expectations once again if injuries are limited.
Fans will be watching Luvu and Chinn's progress with interest. As for Morgan? He'll be hoping the investments made during his first offseason at the helm reap rewards sooner rather than later.
The Panthers have nowhere to go but up, so it would be a bitter blow if they couldn't improve on their two-win output. Hopefully, it doesn't come to that despite not having Luvu or Chinn to depend upon.