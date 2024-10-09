Frankie Luvu throws subtle shade at Carolina Panthers' previous leadership
By Dean Jones
Frankie Luvu's departure from the Carolina Panthers this offseason was a devastating blow. Those in power made the standout linebacker an offer to stick around on a new deal after another outstanding campaign in 2023. Unfortunately for general manager Dan Morgan and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, he felt a move elsewhere would be best.
Luvu was enticed by the Washington Commanders on a three-year, $31 million deal. More important was the presence of head coach Dan Quinn, who felt his schematic concepts and innovative ideas could take the second-level enforcer's game up a notch under his leadership.
The Commanders have quickly become the league's surprise package while the Panthers struggle to get off rock bottom through five weeks. It's early days, but Luvu's decision to leave Carolina is being vindicated. He's also playing at an elite level over the last fortnight, forming a dynamic linebacking tandem with perennial All-Pro Bobby Wagner that is spearheading Washington's culture shift.
Seeing former players go on to thrive elsewhere is nothing new for the Panthers. It's been a carousel of players who were traded, released, or left on their own accord that go on to take the league by storm in a different environment. Luvu is the latest in a long line, which is a trend Morgan must reverse as a matter of urgency.
Frankie Luvu enjoying new lease of life after Carolina Panthers' departure
The former undrafted free agent out of Washington State spoke glowingly of Quinn during an interview with Ari Meirov from The 33rd Team. Luvu hailed the coach's genuine approach - something he wished he'd had previously in his career. That certainly wasn't the case in Carolina working under Matt Rhule and Frank Reich.
"I wish I was playing for Dan Quinn for my whole seven years in the league. Dude is just a solid coach. Solid person, father, and mentor. The moment he hopped on the phone with me and just started chatting, saying 'I can't wait to get you to Washington', it was everything. The dude is just amazing. High energy, but it's real energy. Culture. Scheme. Ain't nothing fake about it. Everything is real and certified. The dude is legit. I wouldn't wanna play harder for anyone but coach. For him to invest in us, and take care of us, the least we can do is go out and play for the guy. I'm just happy to be a part of it."- Frankie Luvu
Luvu is loving life in D.C. It's not just the Commanders' current 4-1 record and their meteoric rise into potential contention if the same trend continues throughout the campaign. It's the culture within the locker room and having a head coach to genuinely believe in. That goes a long way.
Dave Canales might be that guy for Carolina. That will take time given the mess he inherited, but he's far from a lost cause despite another losing campaign seemingly on the horizon.
This is Quinn's second go-around as a head coach. He's vastly experienced and the Commanders also hired general manager Adam Peters. They laid the foundations for success far better than the Panthers have accomplished at any stage during David Tepper's ownership.
Rhule was the first mistake - an incompetent NFL head coach who was completely out of his depth from the moment he got into the building. Reich was respected in league circles but lacked the energy and motivational techniques needed to turn this struggling franchise around. He lasted 11 games before Tepper turned to Canales.
His comments are nothing new. Everyone knew Rhule and Reich weren't up to the required standards despite their best intentions. Had they been and those in the front office resisted the urge to chase the golden goose at the quarterback position, players like Luvu might still be around.
That's the most regrettable thing of all.