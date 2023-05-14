Who is the Carolina Panthers most underrated player heading into 2023?
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are quietly fancied to be among the NFL's biggest improvers next season. But many top performers on their roster remain unheralded.
Days of high-profile names like Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, Greg Olsen, and Steve Smith Sr. taking the league by storm are long gone. They've been replaced by talented young players that can hopefully get close to emulating their accomplishments.
Even during times of trouble throughout the Matt Rhule era, it was hard not to be impressed by some. It wasn't perfect thanks in no small part to poor preparation and coaching, but the vast changes across the board this offseason indicate the good times might return much sooner than anticipated.
Frankie Luvu named Carolina Panthers most underrated player
Players who are now going under the radar might find themselves in the limelight more often. William Moy of Pro Football Focus tipped that man to be Frankie Luvu when examining the most underrated player on every NFL team for a recent feature.
"Out of 54 linebackers who played at least 600 snaps last season, [Frankie] Luvu ranked 15th with a 74.8 overall grade. Luvu had his struggles in coverage, but he was elite as a run defender, earning a 90.1 run defense grade that ranked third among LBs, trailing just Bobby Wagner and his teammate, Shaq Thompson. Luvu ranked first among LBs with a 19.5% positive grade rate in run defense, and his average depth of tackle at 2.04 yards past the line of scrimmage ranked second best."- William Moy, Pro Football Focus
Luvu instantly emerged as a fan favorite in Carolina and became one of the team's most consistent performers when elevated to a starting role last season. There could be even more to come within Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base scheme, which is likely to see the former Washington State standout operate as an interior presence and perhaps even on the outside opposite Brian Burns in obvious pass-rushing situations.
The options are endless with Luvu thanks to the player's speed, physicality, and supreme motor. This is also a contract year for the linebacker, who stands to count $5.47 million against the salary cap in 2023.
If the Panthers had any sense, they would make extending Luvu among their top priorities before the season. If the inspirational figure shines as anticipated under Evero's guidance, the dollars on his demands will only increase.
Luvu's story is a fantastic one. He came into the Panthers as a roster bubble candidate with some upside after flattering to deceive with the New York Jets, but some sound advice from the late, great Kevin Greene became a catalyst behind improved fortunes after the Pro Football Hall of Famer's sad passing.
His rise from rotational presence to core foundation piece has been remarkable all things considered. What's important for Luvu is continuing to build on this newfound momentum and leave no doubt as to his long-term importance before contract negotiations begin.
Watching the likes of Luvu, Jeremy Chinn, Burns, and Derrick Brown flying around the field in Evero's system will be a joy. Hopefully, the secondary can meet their end of the bargain and allow the Panthers' defense to become among the league's most feared next season.
If they accomplish this particular mission and Luvu takes yet another leap forward, he'll be a very rich man and no longer eligible for any future lists that focus on underrated players.
Because he won't be one.