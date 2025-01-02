Jaycee Horn adds dollars to his contract demands with well-timed Pro Bowl nod

Life is all about timing. Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn's first-ever Pro Bowl selection is impeccably timed with a new contract on the immediate horizon.

There hasn't been much for the Panthers to legitimately cheer this season. They have just four wins and look set for another high-end draft selection in 2025 depending on how they fare at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18. Not many have come out of the campaign with credit, but Horn's emergence into one of the league's premier cornerbacks is a solid foundation from which to build.

The former first-round pick came into the campaign with questions to answer. Horn's talent was never up for discussion. The player's inability to stay healthy became an ongoing frustration throughout his first three years in Carolina.

That didn't matter to those in power, who triggered Horn's fifth-year option before the deadline. This represented a supreme vote of confidence that the former first-round pick has repaid handsomely this season.

Pro Bowl selection strengthens Jaycee Horn's negotiating stance before Carolina Panthers contract talks

Horn's been a revelation throughout 2024. He's played more than 1,000 snaps despite missing last weekend's loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's a shutdown coverage asset and is becoming an impactful presence against the run to further raise encouragement.

This was a sentiment echoed by Dave Canales. The head coach credited Horn and Carolina's training team for altering his offseason workout plan in pursuit of improved fortunes — something that's paid dividends thanks in no small part to the player's supreme focus.

"You talk about a guy with a plan, I think the biggest thing that I come away with is Jaycee had a plan for making it to these games. His plan worked. And he worked hand in hand with (director of health, performance, and nutrition) Andrew Althoff and (head athletic trainer) Kevin King. We talked through his rep plan for getting him through training camp so that he's strong and fast and healthy. And he was focused. He just maintained his focus and he stood for the messaging, he played so tough, like exactly what we're looking for." Dave Canales

Making the Pro Bowl on a four-win team is a testament to Horn's performance levels. He's a model of consistency and a genuine franchise cornerstone to build around long-term. This distinction also has the scope to add more dollars to his contract demands heading into the offseason.

The Panthers want to reward those drafted by the organization who prove their worth to the team. General manager Dan Morgan's done it with defensive lineman Derrick Brown and running back Chuba Hubbard ahead of time. It would be a surprise if the same approach wasn't adopted with Horn at some stage over the spring.

This wasn't going to be cheap even before Horn got his Pro Bowl distinction confirmed. Spotrac expects his next deal to be around the $19.7 million per year mark. That's a lot, but to keep the best players around, you have to pay accordingly.

Horn is a Pro Bowler and deservedly so. If the Panthers had any sense, they'd him whatever is required to retain his services long into the future.

