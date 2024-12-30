Updated Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 17 humiliation

One could forgive some Carolina Panthers fans for being more worried about draft standings than results on the field at this late stage of the campaign.

This is not a quarterback-heavy class. More blue-chip prospects from other positions will go early as a result. That represents a potential issue for general manager Dan Morgan in pursuit of kicking on in Year 2 of his tenure.

The Panthers need to maximize their rich draft assets in 2025. It's been a mixed bag from Morgan's first rookie class this season. How they progress from the first year is a crucial part of the plan. However, finding the right recruits who can assist in different capacities next spring is only going to help Carolina's long-term cause.

The best way to do this is by hitting on the first-rounder. One could argue that no draft pick is a sure thing. But the more highly they are regarded coming out of college, the better their chances of carving out a successful career for themselves.

There are an incredible amount of bad teams in the league this year. Carolina's mini-resurgence over the last eight weeks — gaining just three wins in that span — sent them tumbling to the lower half of the top 10. Not exactly ideal for those who want to go higher, but head coach Dave Canales knows that learning how to win is more important at this stage of the rebuild.

After beating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 to end their postseason dreams, normal service was resumed for the Panthers at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They went into the contest under-strength and were blown away by their division rivals thanks in no small part to another woeful defensive showing from Ejiro Evero's unit.

Bad news for the Panthers. Great news for the draft standing watchers.

Carolina Panthers move up in 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 17 loss

According to Tankathon, here's where the Panthers reside in the 2025 NFL Draft order with just one game remaining.

New England Patriots (3-13) Tennessee Titans (3-13) New York Giants (3-13) Cleveland Browns (3-13) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12) Carolina Panthers (4-12) New York Jets (4-12) Las Vegas Raiders (4-12) Chicago Bears (4-12) New Orleans Saints (5-11)

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders both won. There was a mixed reaction among New York Giants fans, who looked set for the No. 1 pick before digging deep to beat the Indianapolis Colts.

As for the Panthers, the sixth spot isn't the worst place to be. That might not be high enough to land someone like two-way phenom Travis Hunter, but a Day 1 starter with Pro Bowl upside could be available if a couple of quarterbacks go ahead of them.

Morgan will have a plan in place for every eventuality. The Panthers are running a more respectable football operation with the former linebacker and Brandt Tilis leading the charge. Results aren't quite at the level needed just yet, but another strong recruitment period could help turn the tide.

And who knows, perhaps the Panthers could end up with a top-five selection with defeat at the Atlanta Falcons and other results going their way next weekend.

