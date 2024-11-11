Jaycee Horn's pass coverage masterclass bolsters record-breaking deal hopes
By Dean Jones
It's no surprise that teams were calling the Carolina Panthers about the availability of Jaycee Horn before the trade deadline. General manager Dan Morgan parted ways with a couple of players who weren't part of the team's plans. He had no intention of doing the same where the cornerback is concerned.
The Panthers don't have many core foundational pieces to build around. They have some fledgling stars who could emerge into that, but proven commodities with long-term upside are hard to find. Horn is leaving no doubt about his importance after a sensational season so far.
This was a crossroads campaign for Horn. He was always highly regarded as an elite shutdown presence on the outside. Unfortunately for the No. 8 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, staying healthy was an almost impossible task.
Horn featured just 22 times over his first three seasons. The Panthers gave him a supreme vote of confidence by triggering his fifth-year option before the campaign. To say he's repaying this faith would be a huge understatement.
Carolina Panthers must prioritize Jaycee Horn's extension in 2025
Whatever the former South Carolina star did to his offseason training regimen, it paid off in spades. Horn's stayed clear of any health issues, featuring in every game to date. He's also emerged into one of the league's most prolific corners, locking down almost anyone unfortunate enough to come into his path.
The latest pass-coverage clinic displayed by Horn against New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was nothing short of outstanding. Nullifying the rookie pass-catcher just enough enabled the Panthers to pick up their second-straight triumph and third overall this season. It also bolsters the player's chances of potentially securing a record-breaking contract extension next spring.
This is a what have you done for me lately league. Morgan and Brandt Tilis will attempt to get the price down by pointing to Horn's injury history, but his representatives will be having none of that. He's right up there with the league's best and they'll want him compensated accordingly.
That's the bottom line. After all, tomorrow isn't guaranteed for NFL players.
Jalen Ramsey and Patrick Surtain II are currently the highest-paid cornerbacks with an average annual salary of $24.1 million on their deals. If Horn continues his positivity surge and avoids any frustrating issues that keep him off the field, this is an attainable financial figure.
Losing Horn is not an option. He's an indispensable member of the roster with his best football ahead of him. The price is only going up, so Morgan would be wise to approach this situation in the same way he did with Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown earlier this year.
The Panthers extended Brown with one year remaining on his rookie deal. That was the smart move despite the player going down with injury after just one game. Horn's production and emerging leadership within the locker room should dictate a similar method of intent from the front office.
Morgan wants to reward those drafted by the team who prove their worth. Brown was first. Chuba Hubbard also got paid. Horn is next on the agenda and confidence is high that this can get resolved with minimal fuss.
Whatever Horn gets, he's worth every cent.