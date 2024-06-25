Carolina Panthers braced for crossroads conundrum with Jaycee Horn
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn is facing a career crossroads. The Carolina Panthers showed good faith in the cornerback by triggering his fifth-year option - keeping him under contract until 2026. But his future is not secure by any stretch of the imagination.
Horn is undeniably talented. He's got everything one looks for in a genuine shutdown cornerback. His size, athleticism, ability to mirror routes, and exceptional work ethic make him a significant obstacle to overcome. From a talent standpoint, there are few better around the league.
That's never been the problem with Horn. Staying healthy is the biggest complication. Featuring in 22 games over three seasons isn't going to cut it. Not if the Panthers want to make legitimate strides under Dave Canales' exciting new regime.
The Panthers aren't blessed with exceptional cornerback depth. They are banking on Horn to set the tone, stay on the field, and perform to the level he's capable of. Anything less has huge ramifications attached.
Carolina Panthers facing an interesting dilemma with Jaycee Horn
This was a sentiment echoed by Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports. The analyst portrayed Horn's predicament in 2024 perfectly. A strong campaign comes with a new contract and hope for the future. If the same complications emerge, trading the former first-round selection might enter the equation.
"When he's been able to stay on the field, [Jaycee] Horn, and his 6-1, 200-pound frame that comes with freaky explosiveness, make him one of the most capable young man-to-man boundary corners in football. It's just that the former first-round pick has hardly been able to stay on the field. With the Panthers hiring a brand-new coaching staff ahead of the 2024 season, one with no ties to Horn, he enters a vital season for his future in Carolina. Because lockdown corners are hard to come by, if Horn stays off the injury list and excels, there's a chance he'll either sign an extension or get a lucrative new deal with the Panthers next March. If he again doesn't have a clean bill of health, there'll be plenty of trade rumors before he enters his fifth-year option season in 2025."- Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Trading Horn is the last resort. The Panthers made a habit of removing players in their prime from the equation in recent seasons. But if the South Carolina product cannot remove the injury-prone tag, general manager Dan Morgan might have no other alternative.
Horn altered his training regime this offseason to avoid similar problems. Whether this has the desired effect remains to be seen, but the Panthers need their No. 1 corner fit and firing on all cylinders to stand any chance of being competitive defensively in 2024 after losing plenty of established stars throughout the offseason.
There's a chance Carolina adds to the room before camp or Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. Morgan plans to be active on the waiver wire with the top priority. He's got faith in Horn, but getting an accomplished insurance policy wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.
This is a high-stakes situation for Horn. The talent is there. The alpha mentality is there. Hopefully, his body doesn't fail him for the fourth straight campaign.