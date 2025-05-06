Analyst predicts Panthers draft steal will stun NFL from day one

Dan Morgan wanted to find value in his draft picks. He acknowledged the need to hit on his early selections, but the Carolina Panthers haven't done a good job of unearthing rough diamonds capable of becoming decent contributors later in the process over recent years.

One draft analyst believes they've found exactly that in tight end Mitchell Evans.

Shrine Bowl guru projects big things from Carolina Panthers rookie Mitchell Evans

Eric Galko from the Shrine Bowl highlighted Evans as a player who can help the Panthers immediately. He believes the well-rounded skill set possessed by the former Notre Dame standout could form a potential long-term partnership with Ja'Tavion Sanders much sooner than most anticipate.

"Panthers landed an NFL-ready, complete TE in Notre Dame’s Mitchell Evans. Tough, physical tight end who can win in-line and in space as a receiver. Should be able to step in and be a key part of the Panthers' TE room, with the ceiling to develop into an ideal complement piece to last year’s Panthers pick, JT Sanders." Eric Galko via SI

This would be a dream scenario for the Panthers. Morgan hedged his bets by extending Tommy Tremble this offseason, but he could move to a blocking specialist role if Evans picks things up quickly. Whichever way the coaching staff decides to go, it's been way too long since Carolina had a dependable tight-end unit to call upon.

The Panthers will take things slowly with Evans. Keeping a close eye on his progress throughout the team's preparations for the upcoming campaign will provide fans and analysts with a broader perspective on what to expect as a rookie. But he's got a shot.

Evans isn't the most dynamic weapon in the passing game. He doesn't particularly excel in any specific area, but he does almost everything fairly well. What he lacks in top-end speed, he more than makes up for with dependable hands and smooth body control to bring in tough catches. He's also a willing blocker, unafraid to mix it up in the trenches or at the second level when the situation dictates.

There is potential attached to this pick, but no more than that. The job isn't done from Evans' standpoint. It's only just beginning, so taking on coaching and seizing chances when they arise is only going to help his cause throughout the summer.

The Panthers are willing to give young players a chance if they prove their worth. Tremble and Sanders both flashed during the 2024 campaign, but that won't stop head coach Dave Canales from getting Evans involved if there is enough confidence.

What comes next is down to the player.

