2 winners (and 5 losers) from Panthers' pitiful meltdown against the Saints

Loser No. 4

Rico Dowdle - Carolina Panthers RB

Rico Dowdle was riding on the crest of a wave heading into this one. The veteran running back earned the No. 1 job after taking the league by storm when given the chance. But with increased exposure comes added attention from opposing defenses, which he found out to his cost in Week 10.

The New Orleans Saints were not going to let Dowdle beat them. They stacked the box early and often, confident that quarterback Bryce Young couldn't come through. His production took a severe dip, and it's clear the former South Carolina runner wasn't at 100 percent.

Dowdle mustered just 53 rushing yards and one touchdown from 18 carries. He was unable to generate any early momentum, which gave New Orleans the spark needed to dominate proceedings from then on. Again, this is probably just a blip, but it's given others a blueprint for countering Carolina's offensive strengths.

Winner No. 2

Nic Scourton - Carolina Panthers OLB

As previously mentioned, there wasn't much to legitimately cheer from the Panthers' perspective during their most dismal loss of the campaign by a considerable margin. However, the encouraging progress edge rusher Nic Scourton continues to demonstrate in a competitive setting was a rare shining light amid the abject misery.

Scourton is firmly entrenched as a starter with Patrick Jones II on season-ending injured reserve with a back issue. He's playing with urgency and a relentless motor. The No. 51 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft didn't look out of place, causing constant complications before the Saints began to steer their game plan away from the rookie in key moments.

This was another positive step forward from Scourton, although the overall team's failings were far more glaring. Regardless of how things unfold the rest of the way, it seems like the Panthers have a long-term starter on their hands who will only get better at 21 years old.

Loser No. 5

Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR

Much of the blame will go on quarterback Bryce Young, and rightfully so. He's the man under center who couldn't drag his team out of a hole. However, the underperformance of wide receiver Xavier Legette was an overlooked cause of their demise.

The Panthers needed to rely more on their passing attack, and they couldn't find the correct solutions. Legette was doing a lot of cardio, but he was unable to create the separation needed to make a difference. Young overthrew him in the end zone when a slight gap emerged. That was the only time he was targeted throughout the contest.

The jury is still out on Legette. He's had some decent moments in recent weeks after a rough start, but there is nothing to suggest he'll become the player Carolina envisaged when they traded up to No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Legette is a non-factor far too often. That has to change moving forward.