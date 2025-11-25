2 winners (and 5 losers) from Panthers' prime-time meltdown against 49ers

Anticipation was higher than it's been in years as the Carolina Panthers took the field for a prime-time clash with the San Francisco 49ers. And with a significant opportunity to take the NFC South lead, head coach Dave Canales' squad fluffed their lines.

This had a similar feel to the Panthers' division decider versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. They weren't ready for a game of that magnitude then, and they weren't prepared this time around, either. Missed opportunities galore in the first half provided the springboard behind their demise. The sloppy offensive display gave them almost no chance of turning the tide.

The Niners never looked in any real danger. Carolina's defense tired — that's what happens when they're on the field for so long. Simply put, it was a lackluster performance that raised far more questions than answers about the team's outlook for its remaining five games.

This was not on the defense. They created turnovers, but the complementary football factor that has been evident during Carolina's renaissance this season deserted them. And the result spoke for itself.

The Panthers shot themselves in the foot way too many times. All hope is not lost just yet, but with the Los Angeles Rams visiting before the bye, massive adjustments are needed to get back on track.

That's for the not-too-distant future. For now, here are two winners and five losers from Carolina's ugly defeat at Levi's Stadium.

Winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' prime-time meltdown against the 49ers

Loser No. 1

Tetairoa McMillan - Carolina Panthers WR

The Carolina Panthers have a superstar on their hands in Tetairoa McMillan. But he'd be the first to admit that this was not his best outing.

McMillan scored a touchdown on a beautiful seam route. This also accounted for 29 of his 35 receiving yards from seven targets during the contest — two of which he brought in successfully. He wasn't the only one who struggled to generate momentum, but San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh clearly worked hard to nullify his supreme influence.

The No. 8 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft changed gloves after a crucial drop early on. That was a microcosm of how things unfolded for the wideout. His chemistry with Bryce Young took a step back. A lack of separation became glaring, given almost constant safety help was coming his way over the top.

This was a slight setback for McMillan, but keeping the bigger picture in mind is crucial. He's got elite traits and dynamic capabilities that very few on Carolina's offense possess. The Panthers will need all that and more if they want to bolster their chances of winning the NFC South.