2 winners (and 5 losers) from Panthers' prime-time meltdown against 49ers

Loser No. 4

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB

Much was expected of Bryce Young. This was his chance to show the entire NFL just how far he's come, but it quickly became apparent that things wouldn't go according to plan.

Young looked jittery from the outset. Being on prime time brings added pressure that the Carolina Panthers weren't ready for. The signal-caller didn't play well, failing to take advantage of three first-half turnovers from the defense that amounted to nothing more than three points.

Everything seemed off. Young's timing with his pass-catchers wasn't where it needed to be. He was making poor choices and was careless with the football. He failed to execute his progressions effectively, and the offense became stagnant as a result.

The No. 1 pick in 2023 completed 62.07 percent of his passes for 169 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and a lowly 13.5 QBR. This was a step back for Young, so a strong response is needed against the vaunted Los Angeles Rams defense before the bye week.

Winner No. 2

Sam Martin - Carolina Panthers P

As previously mentioned, there wasn't much for the Panthers to legitimately cheer. A game that promised much delivered very little, and although they are not out of the division race by any stretch of the imagination, some honest soul-searching is needed in the coming days to get things back on track.

Not for the first time this season, Sam Martin was a shining light amid the doom and gloom. The veteran punter came on board this offseason and already looks like a tremendous acquisition. While his expert ball placement and distance on his punts were first-class, they weren't enough to affect the overall outcome, as the defense grew tired.

This has been the tale of Martin's season. He's flipped the field with impressive frequency. He's giving special-teams gunners the chance to make plays immediately on the ball carrier, and he's doing it consistently. If others had performed nearly as well, the Panthers might have had something to show from this one.

Loser No. 5

Dave Canales - Carolina Panthers HC

The lights were too bright for Dave Canales.

When the Panthers needed their head coach to remain aggressive and creative on offense, he reverted to type, opening the game with a conservative scheme. Whether Bryce Young's early interception changed his outlook, which can be the case if he struggles right out of the gate, is debatable. However, this prime-time showcase was full of questionable decisions that hurt Carolina in a key moment.

Canales was accused of coaching scared by some sections of the fan base once again. The management of situational football didn't compare to how effectively Kyle Shanahan handled proceedings for the Niners. Decisions on critical downs and distances, and a pointless two-point conversion attempt that epically failed, were two more examples of his woeful choices under the national spotlight.

But the most concerning thing of all? The Panthers' offense wasn't prepared to play. That's a massive problem.