5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the 49ers

Nobody expected the Carolina Panthers to be one win from assuming control of the NFC South through 12 games of the season. But that was the incentive awaiting head coach Dave Canales' squad during their prime-time showdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Bryce Young needed to be at his best for the Panthers to achieve this objective. The quarterback was nothing short of sensational in Carolina's overtime triumph over the Atlanta Falcons, breaking Cam Newton's franchise record for single-game passing yards, earning another game-winning drive as a result of his sterling efforts to put the league on notice.

He did all this despite aggravating his ankle injury. The Panthers proceeded with extreme caution throughout practices, but fans were concerned that it would affect his ability to be the mobile threat that has spearheaded Carolina's renaissance in 2025.

The Niners were not going to roll over. They are dealing with injuries, but Kyle Shanahan's men remain firmly in the playoff mix and were not planning on losing ground in this one as a heavy favorite.

Young needed to meet fire with fire, and then some. As it turned out, this was a step too far for Young and thhe Panthers, who saw their positive momentum come to an abrupt halt with the entire NFL audience watching intently.

With this in mind, here are five significant observations from Young's performance at Levi's Stadium with the national spotlight glaring.

Major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the 49ers

Bryce Young's ankle

As previously mentioned, quarterback Bryce Young's ankle was a source of grave concern among everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers in the lead-up to their game against the San Francisco 49ers. These fears were alleviated throughout practices, but the strenuous workout the signal-caller put the ailment through before the contest underscored the need to keep it loose to avoid unnecessary complications.

It was never going to be at 100 percent, not after the way he was hobbling after his heroic effort in Atlanta. Fans were keeping a close eye on his movements during the opening exchanges, and they were delighted to see Young navigating the pocket with relative ease. He was also able to get out of the structure when the situation demanded, which was a sign of his inner confidence that his ankle would withstand any possible punishment.

Nothing much went right for the Panthers early on (we'll get to that shortly), but everyone connected to the franchise was at least encouraged by the fact that Young's ankle wasn't bothering him too much in the grand scheme of things.

That was about the only positive to take, especially in the first half.