Latest Bryce Young injury updates after Panthers QB leaves Week 11

The Carolina Panthers needed to bounce back emphatically against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. Things started on the front foot with a statement opening drive. However, it didn't take long for this momentum to come screeching to an abrupt halt.

This was thanks to quarterback Bryce Young leaving the game late in the first quarter due to injury. Carolina's offensive line suffered a severe miscommunication issue when it was clear as day that nickel cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. was coming on the blitz. He got a free run on the signal-caller, delivering a punishing hit that left him grimacing in pain.

Young was given treatment on the field, and he managed to walk into the locker room for further tests. The concerns were immediate, leaving the Panthers to rely on veteran backup Andy Dalton once again.

Carolina Panthers lost Bryce Young to an ankle injury again

It looked as if Young damaged the same ankle that forced him to miss time earlier in the season. Ankle injuries tend to flare up again if they are not given enough time to heal. Fans will be hoping that's not the case.

Young was officially listed as questionable to return. However, fans were stunned when the Alabama product came back into the game almost immediately.

This is the last thing Young needed, especially after coming off such a poor performance in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. Questions are being raised about whether he's the right man to take this franchise forward, but teammates and coaches alike remain unwavering in their belief in his credentials.

There was a steely determination in Young's approach heading into the divisional matchup, but there was nothing he could do about the hit. Pressure was on top of him almost immediately, and he couldn't escape. And upon further examination of the play, it did seem as if the ankle had taken a knock or twisted.

Everyone associated with the Panthers will be anxiously awaiting more news, but the fact that he returned was encouraging. Their fortunes this season remain precarious, despite making some notable strides during the campaign. But they are not going to get very far with Dalton leading the charge; that much became abundantly clear earlier in the year.