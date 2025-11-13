Dave Canales hints at shift Panthers fans needed after complacency gut-check

Fans were livid with the Carolina Panthers' complacent approach to their Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints. Players and head coach Dave Canales admitted that standards slipped, and they paid a heavy price. It was a gut-check of epic proportions that demanded a positive response.

This team was only one game above .500, so the idea that they'd achieved anything was utterly unacceptable. The likes of Nic Scourton, Ikem Ekwonu, and Ja'Tavion Sanders called out their teammates. Canales acknowledged he'd also spoken to the group, but it didn't have the desired effect.

Thankfully, the Panthers didn't lose any ground in the NFC South, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also losing. Their approach must shift heading into another divisional road battle against the Atlanta Falcons, and Canales has already noticed something different about his squad.

Carolina Panthers' focus has returned after brutal reality check

Canales revealed that the focus had returned to practice. The harsh reality hit his squad, and it's showing. This is about believing in the process and taking the same approach regardless of the opposition.

"It was an excellent response, really all day in the building. There's a sense of focus and this appreciation that we have to approach every single game the same way. It's about fundamental execution. It's about making our blocks, making our tackles, having great technique, and doing the right thing, play in and play out. It's going to always come back to that, and the group certainly understands that we have a process that we believe in, and the goal is to get back on that, and today was a good step in that direction." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

This is precisely what Panthers fans needed to hear. The NFL is a week-to-week league, and form often goes out of the window in divisional matchups. Carolina looked beyond the Saints and suffered greatly. But based on Canales' statement, they are already striving to turn the tide.

Another pivotal outing awaits. The Falcons will be out for revenge after being shut out by the Panthers earlier this season. They are also looking to end a four-game losing run that is plunging head coach Raheem Morris into hot-seat territory if the same trend continues. That makes them a dangerous opponent on home turf.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium was a happy hunting ground for the Panthers last season. That doesn't guarantee anything this time around, so everyone must prepare effectively and make sure they are ready to give nothing but maximum commitment to the cause when it's time to get down to business.

Anything less, and the growing concerns about the culture Canales has built will only grow. That cannot happen under any circumstances.