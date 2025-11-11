Nic Scourton affirmed the harsh truth that Panthers fans needed to hear

Every game must be treated the same in the NFL. Anything less comes with grave consequences, as the Carolina Panthers found out to their cost in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

The Panthers were favored to win, and they were abysmal en route to a disappointing defeat. And almost immediately after, the finger-pointing began.

Murmurings around the locker room about specific individuals getting ahead of themselves were rife. Ikem Ekwonu noted that standards had slipped in practices, prompting established figures and head coach Dave Canales to warn of what could happen if standards slip. It didn't have the desired effect.

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail.

Nic Scourton calls out Carolina Panthers' teammates for big-headed approach to Week 10 loss

Rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton, one of the very few bright lights from the defeat, thought some players got a bit too big-headed, taking the Saints for granted. He also sensed something a little different before the game, which unfortunately transitioned onto the turf at Bank of America Stadium.

"I think some guys got too big-headed and forgot what really goes on in the NFL. Like I said, I haven’t been here long so I can’t speak on what it’s supposed to look like and everything like that. But I know what we’re supposed to look like because I work hard myself. I’m still trying to figure this out, being a rookie. I don’t know how, later in the season, NFL practices are supposed to be. But I think it was just before the game. I got here early, and it was just a little quiet. It just didn’t seem right. … I just feel the energy was off in the morning." Nic Scourton via The Athletic

This is a big thing for Scourton to bring up, given that he's in his first year and still learning his craft. Calling out those with more experience can backfire, but it's about time these players started holding each other accountable rather than just going through the motions.

The fact that anyone was getting complacent, reveling in their newly acquired adulation, is shocking. This team was one game above .500, and they've not been relevant for almost a decade. Canales' mini-turnaround heading into a winnable game should have spurred the players on to put in extra effort, not take it easy.

This must become a wake-up call for everyone in the building. It's probably told general manager Dan Morgan all he needs to know about some as part of his ongoing roster assessments. And above all else, a massive response is required.

Otherwise, this lackadaisical attitude could potentially be their turning point in their season downfall.