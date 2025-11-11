Nic Scourton’s emergence changes everything for the Panthers' defense

Losing to the New Orleans Saints of all teams hurts; there’s no denying that. The defeat dragged fans back to earth after a week of playoff chatter, and the Carolina Panthers didn’t get many moments worth circling.

But one stood out. And it belonged to rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton.

The second-round outside linebacker spent the afternoon rewriting the rhythm of a defense that badly needed someone to break through. Four tackles. Two quarterback hits. A huge fourth-down sack.

Carolina entered the game with one plan: make first-year quarterback Tyler Shough uncomfortable, force the 26-year-old rookie to play fast.

Nic Scourton's rapid rise is impossible for Carolina Panthers to ignore

On the first dropback, it worked, with Trevin Wallace ripping him down for an eight-yard loss. On the next snap, pressure collapsed the pocket again, but Shough ducked under Scourton, avoided Tershawn Wharton, shrugged off D.J. Wonnum, and fired a 52-yard dagger downfield.

That became a pattern. The Panthers got through the line, but Shough escaped. But in the fourth quarter, when New Orleans lined up for a 4th-and-3, Scourton finally shut the door with an eight-yard loss for the turnover on downs.

“It was just me setting the guy up all game,” Scourton said. “Winning those rushes, finally getting home.”

Unfortunately, the offense failed to follow it with anything meaningful, throwing an interception several plays later. But the moment still mattered. This was the sack of a rookie growing into his job.

Scourton wasn’t supposed to play this much this soon. Patrick Jones II’s season-ending injury shoved him into the starting role, and he has started to look like someone Carolina can build around.

“He’s taking great strides, week in and week out,” Dave Canales said. “He’s working hard. He’s improving. He’s taking to coaching. I’m really proud of him.”

Three sacks on the season doesn’t scream superstar, but the tape does. Scourton spent much of the day living in the backfield, forcing hurried throws, collapsing pockets, and making Shough uncomfortable even when he didn’t finish the play.

And that’s what should matter to Carolina fans right now.

While the offense spent the day unraveling against lackluster divisional opposition, quarterback questions resurfaced. Scourton spent the day showing that he — and this defense — have a bright future ahead.

When Dan Morgan traded up for Nic Scourton, he paid very little. But he may have walked away with a future difference-maker at a premium position.