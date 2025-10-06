Panthers just made their stance on Nic Scourton crystal clear in Week 5

The Carolina Panthers came back from the brink to secure a memorable victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. And they did it on the back of their flourishing 2025 NFL Draft class.

Rico Dowdle got the headlines, and rightfully so, after putting together one of the finest rushing performances in franchise history. However, the first-year players being tasked with significant responsibilities all thrived when their respective numbers were called.

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was Carolina's most dynamic playmaker in the passing game. Trevor Etienne gained yards on the ground when carries came his way. Jimmy Horn Jr. brought in two crucial catches in key moments. Tight end Mitchell Evans scored the game-winning touchdown.

Carolina Panthers are gradually increasing Nic Scourton's reps, and he's flourishing

Princely Umanmielen flashed from his rotational spot on the edge. However, the Panthers made their stance on second-round pick Nic Scourton crystal clear during the contest.

Scourton is developing into a starting-caliber performer. The Panthers felt like they got a steal with the No. 51 overall pick, and he's proving those in power right so far. His role is gradually increasing, and gaining more snaps than established veteran D.J. Wonnum versus the Dolphins is a testament to the growing confidence in the building.

The Panthers have been crying out for dynamism on the edge since trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants. Scourton is a long way from reaching Pro Bowl heights, but he's off to a good start. It's also worth remembering that he just turned 21 years old, so he's only just scratching the surface of what he might be capable of.

Expect this trend to continue as the campaign progresses. Scourton suffered a bump in the road with a punctured lung during Carolina's joint practice with the Houston Texans. He worked hard to recover quickly, and he's picking things up just as fast. The sky is the limit for the Texas A&M product, and it won't be much longer before he makes one of the starting spots his own.

Carolina's rebuild is not going to work unless Dan Morgan hits on his draft picks. While the jury is still out on the 2024 class, this year's group is showing far greater potential. And that's not even counting undrafted rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, who's made an almost flawless start to his pro career.

McMillan is the gem, but don't be surprised if Scourton becomes the best-value pick of this class when it's all said and done.

