Bryce Young brutally confirmed what Panthers fans already knew

The Carolina Panthers went into their Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints as heavy favorites. Fans were expecting Dave Canales' squad to win comfortably and reach 6-4 on the season. What followed was an unmitigated disaster.

Carolina was second-best throughout its contest against the one-win Saints. The running game led by Rico Dowdle was neutralized, placing the onus squarely on quarterback Bryce Young to lead his team to victory. Unfortunately, he was unable to come through.

Young looked shaky, indecisive, and inaccurate. He was struggling to go through his reads effectively, and his throws downfield lacked any velocity. Simply put, it was a gut-wrenching reality check that left more questions than answers.

Bryce Young couldn't hide frustrations after Carolina Panthers' dismal loss

The former Alabama star was visibly frustrated during his media availability after the clash. Young freely admitted as much, also acknowledging that they didn't execute well enough to get anything out of the game when it mattered.

"I don't like to lose. No one likes to lose. I'm definitely frustrated. But that frustration isn't with the team, that's not with anybody, that's frustrated because we didn't win, we didn't execute, we didn't be the best, that best version of ourselves that we're chasing, that we know we can be." Bryce Young via Panthers.com

Young's honesty was commendable. The Panthers didn't reach the heights they reached at specific points in the season. Murmurings about lackluster practices leading up to the contest were rife in the immediate aftermath of the defeat. For a team that's accomplished almost nothing since David Tepper bought the franchise from Jerry Richardson, that is entirely unacceptable.

Everyone needs to take a good look in the mirror. This was a harsh reality check, and anyone who was reveling in the team's newfound adulation paid a heavy price. Young did not do enough to turn the tide, and questions are now being asked about how far the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft can take this organization moving forward.

When the Panthers can't establish the run, they can't win. Young is a decent game manager. But when he's asked to do too much and force the issue, that's when he becomes unstuck. Some might disagree, but there is enough of a sample size to suggest that's the case.

All hope is not gone. There is still time to turn things around, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also lost in Week 10. However, the blueprint for beating the Panthers is now out, and Young's inconsistencies are firmly at the center of it.