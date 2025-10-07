Panthers have an underrated star that’s suddenly impossible to ignore

This Carolina Panthers rookie class feels like watching the most incredible movie trailer of all time, with opening night just around the corner.

Carolina's latest crop of draft picks and undrafted free agents has emerged, gradually earning more playing time from veterans. One example who is flying under the radar is Nic Scourton.

The Purdue and Texas A&M alum slipped into the second round to the joy of the Panthers' brass. Scourton went into his true junior season as a projected first-rounder on many preseason boards. He was an all-around edge player, strong in run defense, power, finesse, and explosiveness as a pass rusher. Through five games, we have seen all four of these aspects flash.

Carolina Panthers are getting exactly what they hoped from Nic Scourton

The most impressive and NFL-ready aspect of his game has been his run defense. Scourton has a strong anchor and good eyes. While not playing significant snaps until Week 3, the No. 51 pick has already compiled nine tackles, with eight being defensive stops.

His ability to set the edge, stack, and shed defenders to make plays has been vital to the Panthers' transforming their defense, which was the worst in NFL history last year. Scourton’s four defensive stops and one tackle for loss helped Carolina hold the Miami Dolphins to just 19 rushing yards in Week 5.

With Scourton's run defense being further along than 90 percent of the rookies, his flaws show up much more as a pass rusher. He is not bad by any means, actually having multiple eye-popping wins a game, but he can’t seem to log a pressure or bring the quarterback to the ground yet.

On 88 pass rush snaps, Scourton has only been credited with four pressures this season, resulting in a 4.5% pressure rate. He has demonstrated the ability to win with his explosive start off the line and his power, but the Panthers need to see it all come together. It is noteworthy to mention that he is still currently in the top 10 among rookie edge rushers in the NFL.

The ceiling is the roof when it comes to Scourton. The tools are there, and the things that rookie edge players typically struggle with look routine when he is on the field.

Now that he is officially a starter opposite of Patrick Jones II, fans may see Scourton catch a rhythm and become just as dominant as a pass rusher as he is a run defender. At least that's what everyone who is invested in this team is counting on.

