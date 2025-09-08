2 winners (and 5 losers) from Panthers' Week 1 disaster at the Jaguars

Optimism was relatively high among the Carolina Panthers' fan base entering the 2025 season. It didn't take long for that to evaporate.

Dave Canales was adamant that his squad could be more competitive. He was bullish about their chances of surprising people and giving everybody a run for their money. Based on Carolina's inept showing against the Jacksonville Jaguars to begin the campaign, they're a long way from reaching this standard.

The Jaguars won't have many easier afternoons than this. They were in complete control from start to finish, and the Panthers couldn't generate any real momentum to build upon. It was deeply concerning, so everyone in the building needs to take a long look in the mirror in pursuit of turning the tide.

This was a bubble-bursting wake-up call. There is a long way to go and a lot of football left, but things won't get any easier next weekend during another difficult road contest against the Arizona Cardinals, who began their season with a comfortable triumph over the New England Patriots.

That's for the not-too-distant future. For now, here are two winners and five losers from Carolina's disaster at EverBank Stadium.

Winners and losers from the Panthers' Week 1 disaster at the Jaguars

Loser No. 1

Carolina Panthers run defense

Stop me if you've heard this one before...

We'll put everyone together, although Derrick Brown was perhaps the only one to emerge with credit versus the run. That wasn't enough to prevent what quickly became another porous performance.

The Carolina Panthers were the league's worst run defense last season, giving up more than 3,000 rushing yards throughout the campaign. Dan Morgan invested heavily in the trenches this offseason to solve the issue. Unfortunately, it didn't work.

The Jacksonville Jaguars exposed Carolina's soft underbelly early and often. They gashed the Panthers for 200 rushing yards during the contest. No fewer than 143 of those came from Travis Etienne Jr., who was eager to leave a significant impression with his brother watching from the opposite sideline.

Excuses are wearing thin. The same problem keeps occurring over and over. Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme cannot provide a solid enough base, and the lack of attention to linebacking reinforcements this offseason was another thorn in Carolina's side.

Whether this provokes Morgan into drastic action with another veteran remains to be seen. But he cannot afford to wait around on the off chance this embarrassing issue gets better.

Because there is enough evidence to suggest that it won't.