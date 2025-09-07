It’s only Week 1, but Panthers are already watching their season collapse

There was so much positive momentum surrounding the Carolina Panthers coming into this season. After Bryce Young’s resurgence in the back half of 2024 and the return of Derrick Brown to the defense, this team was expected to be competent at the very least.

That’s not what fans saw on Sunday. Carolina lost its opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars in disappointing fashion. The final score of 26-10 makes the game look even closer than it was, as the Panthers were outplayed from start to finish.

It’s just one game, but this season is already starting to look troubling.

Panthers season outlook is bleak after Week 1 loss

Without Chuba Hubbard’s late touchdown scamper in garbage time, this game would have been an absolute blowout. The Panthers were outmatched at nearly every position by a team that won just four games last season.

Young’s late-season improvement feels like a distant memory after his performance on Sunday. He completed just over 50% of his passes for 154 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Outside of a long scramble and Hubbard’s late touchdown, the offense as a whole struggled to move the ball down the field.

The offensive line wasn’t able to consistently open up holes in the running game. Hubbard averaged just 3.6 yards per carry and never broke off a run for more than nine yards, while new signing Rico Dowdle failed to make an impact on his three carries.

The defense was even more disappointing. They allowed 6.3 yards per carry, including a 71-yard explosion from Travis Etienne. Jaycee Horn pulled down a highlight-reel interception, but the secondary struggled to make an impact for the rest of the game. Trevor Lawrence diced them up, averaging almost six yards per attempt.

The optimism fans held for this version of the Panthers is quickly fading away. Any hopes of a playoff push might need to be deferred to 2026. There are weak spots all over this roster. Without the stars to make up for it, Carolina may still be years away from becoming relevant.

It’s still early in the season. There is plenty of time to recover from this loss, but this game gives the rest of the season an ominous feeling. If this team can’t compete with a team like the Jaguars, this may be a long year for Panthers fans. Hopefully, they can bounce back in their Week 2 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.