2 winners (and 5 losers) from Panthers' Week 1 disaster at the Jaguars

Loser No. 2

Nick Scott - Carolina Panthers S

Fans were perplexed about the prospect of Nick Scott occupying the starting safety spot opposite Tre'von Moehrig to begin the season. Dave Canales stated how well he's communicating in practice, but his on-field performance levels in 2024 didn't exactly warrant encouragement.

That proved correct in Week 1. Scott was a weak link that the Jacksonville Jaguars exposed almost at will. He's a yard off the pace and cannot wrap up oncoming runners effectively enough. He needed to make a strong impression and failed to meet even modest expectations.

The Panthers took a massive risk by placing Scott as the starter. It blew up in their face, so it'll be interesting to see if Ejiro Evero's stubbornness with one of his trusted players from a previous stop continues in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Evero would be wise to think twice. There is enough film to suggest this isn't going to get better anytime soon.

Winner No. 1

Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB

The Panthers placed a huge wager on cornerback Jaycee Horn this offseason. Dan Morgan gave him a lucrative contract extension ahead of time after a Pro Bowl campaign in 2024. On an otherwise difficult afternoon, he once again proved why he's among the league's most prolific shutdown presences in Week 1.

Horn shut down his side of the field with minimal fuss. The Panthers didn't allow him to shadow Brian Thomas Jr., which saw head coach Liam Coen scheme away from the former South Carolina standout. That's a trend that will probably continue unless Ejiro Evero adjusts his schematic concepts.

When Horn was tested, the Jaguars got almost nothing. And his acrobatic interception was nothing short of sensational.

Unfortunately, this wasn't enough to give Carolina's offense a lift. It was a shambolic afternoon at the office where the Panthers didn't look prepared to play. Horn was a rare bright spot.

Loser No. 3

Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR

Xavier Legette's rookie season was a rollercoaster. But after putting in the hard work this offseason, hopes were high that the 2024 first-round pick could start living up to his billing this time around.

Legette is under enormous pressure. This shows no signs of diminishing after a lackluster effort to start his exploits in Year 2 of his professional career.

There was one bone-headed play where Legette didn't get his feet down, denying him a big gain. This lack of awareness became an ongoing frustration last season, and the South Carolina product needs to rectify this complication as a matter of urgency.

The wideout eventually finished with three receptions from seven targets for just 10 receiving yards. That is unacceptable, and the excuses after games are becoming tiresome.

As Ladd McConkey and Keon Coleman, two receivers taken immediately after Legette, ascend to superstardom, the Panthers are stuck wth a development project. Big improvements are needed, and quickly.