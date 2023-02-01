7 free agents the Carolina Panthers must aggressively pursue in 2023
Which upcoming free agents must the Carolina Panthers aggressively pursue to ensure they are ready to make significant strides in 2023?
Now that the Carolina Panthers have their new head coach, plans to form a competitive roster are well underway. However, with little in the way of financial resources available right now, some significant maneuvering is needed from those in power to put the franchise in a better position.
Attracting talent will be much easier with Frank Reich at the helm. The respected coach comes with a glowing reputation as a leader and the Panthers have plenty of exciting young players capable of making strides if the right recruits are sought.
Although the Panthers are a little more than $9 million over the cap currently, moves to save substantial sums can be made. And if Reich wants to hit the ground running, finding veterans that can make an instant impact is of critical importance.
With this in mind, here are seven pending free agents that the Panthers must aggressively pursue in 2023.
Free Agent No. 1
Carolina Panthers must pursue Jamel Dean
- Cornerback | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Finding cornerback help is key for the Carolina Panthers this off-season. Donte Jackson could miss most of the 2023 campaign with a torn Achilles, with C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr.’s consistency another ongoing concern heading into the new campaign.
Jamel Dean is someone the Panthers have seen plenty of over the last two years. His production with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 represented another step in the right direction, so this is a player of interest if he’s allowed to test the market.