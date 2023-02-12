Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Making moves in Round 1
Which way could the Carolina Panthers go with their 2023 NFL Draft selections as the NFL Scouting Combine approaches?
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, the Carolina Panthers are filling out their coaching staff under new head coach Frank Reich with the NFL Scouting Combine only a few weeks away. By then, his staff should be complete and we will know who the offensive coordinator is if he isn’t already with the franchise.
It is a crucial offseason for the Panthers as they have yet to solve their quarterback situation. Could it finally be resolved in the upcoming NFL Draft? That is a good possibility, though there is still so much unknown as to what will happen in late April.
General manager Scott Fitterer is now in control of decision-making regarding the roster personnel, something that Matt Rhule was in charge of over the last few years. This is also a big offseason for the former Seattle Seahawks front office executive as he will be pressured to find the team’s future franchise signal-caller with the No. 9 overall selection.
In my third mock draft of the offseason, I will be looking into a potential scenario where the Panthers make a move in the first round. However, it’s something that many fans have not considered with the team’s current draft capital.
This mock draft will feature several Senior Bowl participants that have improved their draft stock with good weeks in Mobile, Alabama. Stock that they could further increase further during the upcoming Scouting Combine.
Using the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator, I took a look at which way the Panthers might go with their upcoming selections in this unique mock draft scenario.