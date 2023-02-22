4 prospects Thomas Brown could want for the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Darnell Washington
- Tight End | Georgia Bulldogs
It’s no secret that the Carolina Panthers need a legitimate pass-catching tight end. Someone that can finally step up and replicate the production left behind by Greg Olsen, who was allowed to depart in 2020 free agency for the Seattle Seahawks as Matt Rhule looked to start fresh without some prominent team leaders.
Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble have elite blocking capabilities and might flourish under Thomas Brown. But the former tight ends coach will likely have his eyes on another option either via free agency or the 2023 NFL Draft.
Obviously, spending on a veteran would provide a more immediate impact. However, someone with Darnell Washington‘s physical skill set will also intrigue the Panthers throughout their upcoming pre-draft assessments.
Washington is a huge specimen that could become an NFL star with the right coaching. His 6-foot-7 frame and eye-popping wingspan represent a matchup nightmare for cornerbacks and linebackers alike – although the presence of Brock Bowers meant opportunities were relatively limited compared to others in this class.
While Bowers represents a generational prospect, Washington could also forge a successful career for himself. And if anyone can help the former Georgia star unlock his true potential, it’s Brown.