7 free-agent running backs the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
When looking into the running back position, the Carolina Panthers should be exploiting all of their options at the position during free agency and the NFL Draft. Going into the year with Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear would be less than ideal in any circumstance.
Could a three-down running back be a possibility?
Absolutely, especially if it’s a player of Kareem Hunt’s caliber.
Remember that incredible 2017 running back draft class that featured Christian McCaffrey? Hunt was a part of that group as he racked up over 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns in his rookie year.
However, Hunt was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs the following year due to a domestic violence incident and was later suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy to the tune of eight games.
After spending four years with the Cleveland Browns, the former Toledo workhorse will have an opportunity to claim a starting role again. That place could be Carolina.
Hunt, at his best, is one of the better running backs in football. Considering he’s had nearly 600 touches in four years with the Browns, he will have fresh legs and could be a bargain as his market value ranges anywhere from $3 million to $7 million per year.
While Carolina is likely going with the running-back-by-committee route, adding Hunt to the fold would be a cost-efficient addition and allow for some versatile use in both the run and passing game.