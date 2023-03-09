7 free-agent running backs the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Miles Sanders
The Carolina Panthers added plenty of experience to their staff, including coaches that have either been to the Super Bowl or have won it all with their respective teams. It would not hurt to add something like that to the roster – a player who has been to the dance but came up short.
One player that was just in that very game a month and a half ago was Philidelphia Eagles’ leading rusher, Miles Sanders.
This past season, the former Penn State prospect rushed for over 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s also shown to be a productive player in the passing game, catching 50 passes for 509 receiving yards in his rookie season.
Sanders is an elusive runner who offers great vision, quickness, and second-level acceleration to produce big plays. During his rookie campaign, he played under now-Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, whose understudy, Frank Reich, will be running a similar offense in Carolina.
Along with being a potential scheme fit, Sanders could be asking anywhere from $7 million to $10 million per year. Considering the team is tight on money at the moment, I could see the soon-to-be former Eagle taking a short-term deal to be a part of a potential playoff team in 2023.