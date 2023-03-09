7 free-agent running backs the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Jamaal Williams
If the Carolina Panthers are unable to re-sign D’Onta Foreman, there are plenty of similar running backs of his style available in free agency.
Duce Staley was recently hired as the team’s running backs coach after spending some time with the Detroit Lions in the same role. Could that spell a reunion in the making with his former player, Jamaal Williams?
I could see it happening.
Williams was the NFL’s leading rushing touchdown leader with 17 in 2022. He and Foreman are similar due to their punishing running style, balance, yards after contact, and their ability to handle 20-25 carries per game if needed.
He would be the perfect successor to Foreman and would allow Carolina to not miss a beat in the run game, should they go with the rushing attack that helped them propel to a .500 record in the last 12 games last season.
The former BYU Cougar isn’t likely to command a ton of money despite having a productive year with Dan Campbell and Staley, which would be around $4 million to $7 million per year. This is an amount the Panthers could work with, especially for the next running back on this list.