7 free-agent running backs the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could re-sign D’Onta Foreman
After a breakout campaign with the Carolina Panthers, D’Onta Foreman is being seen as a priority for the organization to bring back next season. And rightfully so.
Foreman has quickly become a fan-favorite and having continuity is important. Especially with a coaching staff that could implement a similar rushing attack in 2023 compared to last season.
After bouncing around the league during the early years of his career, Foreman got a second chance with the Tennessee Titans following an injury to Derrick Henry in 2021. In the ensuing season, he brought the physical running style that made him popular at Texas to the Carolinas and emerged as the Panthers’ No. 1 back following Christian McCaffrey’s high-profile trade to the San Francisco 49ers.
With Foreman, there is no telling how much he is asking for. I could see him currently negotiating with Scott Fitterer and other influential figures for a deal in the low teens.
However, it is entirely possible he will return on a team-friendly contract that will give Carolina the flexibility to make other signings. This would be a win-win for all parties and something that represents the best possible outcome for continuity purposes.