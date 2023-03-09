7 free-agent running backs the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Alexander Mattison
A trend in some of these running backs is their physical, north-to-south rushing style. Adding one to complement the skill sets of Raheem Blackshear and Chuba Hubbard would be ideal for different types of in-game situations and pre-game preparations if D’Onta Foreman is allowed to walk.
It’s only a matter of time until Alexander Mattison gets his name called to be a team’s starting running back. Could that calling card be from the Carolina Panthers with coach Duce Staley and Frank Reich? I think it is a possibility.
While he may have a similar style of play to Foreman and Jamaal Williams, Mattison is also quite elusive and adds value in the passing game as both a receiver and pass protector. With his flashes on the Minnesota Vikings, he is due for a payday sooner than later.
The former Boise State star has been in Dalvin Cook’s shadow for the last four years. So he’ll be looking to prove his worth elsewhere unless the player decides to remain in the upper midwest.
I could see a potential contract for Mattison being a “prove-it” deal to see if he can be productive elsewhere. If Carolina were to offer that should Foreman leave, it would allow the fourth-year back to showcase the flashes he displayed in Minnesota on a consistent basis.