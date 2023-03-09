7 free-agent running backs the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
Carolina Panthers could sign Devin Singletary
The Carolina Panthers walking away from free agency with an expensive running back seems unlikely. The idea of doing so seems redundant to the team’s efforts to improve their roster this offseason.
A lot of the running backs Carolina will likely target are players that will come in seven figures and nothing more than the lower eight figures.
Another player could see a seven-figure deal? Devin Singletary – who totaled over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills in 2022.
I remember doing an evaluation on the former Florida Atlantic back during the 2019 NFL Draft process. He shows to be an east-to-west runner who has great creativity in space.
While he doesn’t have a second gear to run away from defenses, Singletary has plenty of value as a pass catcher on third downs. This could allow him to see the field more in Carolina.
Singletary is certainly a running back I would like to see the Panthers acquire this off-season. However, in this case, Carolina will have to target a physical downhill back in the draft to complement the skill sets in the room in the event terms cannot be finalized on an extension for D’Onta Foreman in the coming days.