4 huge winners from the Carolina Panthers trade up to No. 1 overall
Who were the huge winners from the Carolina Panthers striking a deal with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall selection in 2023?
After weeks of speculation, the Carolina Panthers made their move. And in the blink of an eye, they seized control of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Carolina struck a deal with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall selection. This allows them to take their pick of the top-four quarterbacks emerging from the college ranks this year, even though it meant giving up stud wide receiver D.J. Moore and their first-round selection in 2024.
Still, if the Panthers pick the right guy that can man things productively under center for the next decade, it’s a small price to pay. One that could see Carolina emerge from irrelevancy and into playoff contention.
With this in mind, here are four huge winners from the Panthers’ bombshell surge to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Huge Winner No. 1
Terrace Marshall Jr. – Carolina Panthers WR
Reinforcements at the wide receiver position will no doubt arrive via free agency, the draft, or the trade market, but Terrace Marshall Jr. stands to benefit greatly from this trade. The former second-round pick should command additional targets within Frank Reich’s system without D.J. Moore to call upon, which might come with a significant upturn in numbers during Year 3 of his professional career.
Marshall will also have a capable quarterback to lean on. Someone the one-time LSU standout can develop chemistry with en route to potentially becoming an integral part of the Carolina Panthers’ long-term plans.