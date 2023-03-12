3 players the Carolina Panthers shouldn’t give up on in 2023
Which players should the Carolina Panthers not give up on despite the promise of further reinforcements ahead of the 2023 season?
This is an uncertain time for current Carolina Panthers players. A new coaching staff has been accumulated from top-to-bottom in the wake of Matt Rhule’s disastrous tenure, who’ll have their own ideas and preferred targets that could leave some on the outside looking in.
Couple this with general manager Scott Fitterer having the final say on roster moves for the first time, and it’s not hard to see why big changes are coming. Even if the Panthers aren’t exactly flush with spare cash despite restructuring numerous deals ahead of free agency.
Outside of the truly established figures in Carolina, it represents a waiting game. And make no mistake, they must leave a good first impression when OTAs arrive in pursuit of involvement under Frank Reich and his all-star supporting cast.
With this in mind, here are three Panthers players that the team shouldn’t give up on just yet in 2023.
Player No. 1
Tommy Tremble – Carolina Panthers TE
There should be a signing or two at the tight-end position before preparations ramp up for the 2023 campaign. However, giving up on Tommy Tremble heading into Year 3 of his professional career would be foolish.
The former third-round pick’s been a relative non-factor in the passing game. But with more expansion anticipated within Frank Reich’s scheme, it could benefit Tremble given his athleticism and capabilities in the red zone.
Perhaps shifting Tremble to full-back and maximizing his attributes that way could help. A role he looks well-suited for thanks to his exceptional blocking.