7 free-agent tight ends the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2023
Which free-agent tight ends could the Carolina Panthers sign to boost their chances of success in 2023?
The Carolina Panthers have been searching for a pass-catching tight end since the departure of Greg Olsen in 2020. The Pro Bowler and quarterback Cam Newton had tremendous chemistry that propelled them to be a great duo for eight seasons. Now that the No. 1 overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft has been secured, it’s time to find the team’s next great combination.
In 2022 the Panthers’ tight ends accumulated an unimpressive 517 receiving yards with just three touchdown receptions. Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble are great tight ends when it comes to run blocking, so if Carolina can acquire a threat to the passing game, the offense could flourish with a new signal caller.
The Panthers should address this need in the offseason. Carolina could opt to find one in the upcoming NFL Draft or come to an agreement with a free agent. Of the available options, there are some players that can be acquired on team-friendly deals and some that represent expensive possibilities.
With this in mind, here are seven free-agent tight ends the Panthers could sign in 2023.
Tight End No. 1
Carolina Panthers could sign Dalton Schultz
Dalton Schultz is the tight end that will command the most money in this free-agency class. He’s a big target at 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds, which makes him an intriguing option.
Schultz is still quite young at 26 years old, while he recorded 57 receptions with 577 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 15 regular season games in 2022. In this season’s playoffs, he recorded 95 receiving yards with two touchdown catches.
According to Spotrac, Schultz is projected to land a deal with an average annual salary of $15.1 million. The former fourth-rounder would be a nice target for the Carolina Panthers, but it could take a few more restructures on the roster.