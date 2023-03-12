Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Blockbuster trade edition
Carolina Panthers select Cedric Tillman
- Wide Receiver | Tennessee Volunteers
No matter who the Carolina Panthers sign or draft this offseason, I believe D.J. Moore’s absence will have a decent-sized effect on this offense. He was not just the No. 1 receiver, but also their top playmaker overall in the post-Christian McCaffrey era. It will be hard to replicate his skill set and impact.
Even so, the team must find replacements. In this mock draft scenario, I wait until the back end of Round No. 3 to select former Tennessee receiver, Cedric Tillman.
When watching Tillman’s film, there’s plenty to like. He possesses ample ball skills, good body control in terms of making grabs on the boundary and making adjustments at the catch point, and a physical temperament that wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson would likely appreciate.
I was impressed with how well Tillman could move. While there will likely be an adjustment period as it pertains to college-to-pro transition from Tennessee’s offense, the former three-star high school recruit can make an early impact as a rotational No. 3 receiver with the ceiling to be a potential starting receiver in the “Z” role.
This was the role that Terrace Marshall Jr. was likely to bestow before Moore’s trade. Something that will pile additional pressure on the LSU product entering Year 3 of his professional career.