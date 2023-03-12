Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Blockbuster trade edition
Carolina Panthers select Zach Evans
- Running Back | Ole Miss Rebels
It is unclear how D’Onta Foreman’s market will play out over the next several days, leaving to the possibility that the former Texas Longhorn could test free agency and leave another hole at an offensive skill position.
While there are plenty of options to choose from in free agency, there are certainly many in this year’s NFL Draft with one of the best running back classes in several years. This is headlined by Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs with a lot of other names to choose from on Day 2 and 3 of the draft.
With this mock draft scenario, Carolina begins Day 3 with the selection of the incredibly gifted Zach Evans, a former five-star high school recruit who has spent time at TCU and Ole Miss.
Despite losing the starting job to an uber-talented freshman, Quinshon Judkins, there is a lot to like about Evans. He’s a big play waiting to happen, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He offers a second and third gear to run away from defenses and displays good vision and patience to find open creases behind the line of scrimmage.
Evans is a runner who could be a “diamond in the rough” type of pick for any team that selects him. As a potential fit in Frank Reich’s rushing attack, this could be a nice successor should Foreman leave the Carolina Panthers.