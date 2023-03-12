Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Blockbuster trade edition
Carolina Panthers select Dorian Williams
- Linebacker | Tulane Green Wave
Great news! Veteran linebacker and long-time team captain Shaq Thompson will return with the Carolina Panthers this season after getting his contract reworked, keeping him around for another two seasons.
The bad news? Following Damien Wilson’s release, Carolina is in need of depth at the defensive second level. General manager Scott Fitterer mentioned almost two weeks ago the need for speed at linebacker to fit in Ejiro Evero’s scheme.
Depth is important for every position. For Carolina, having that plus another young linebacker to develop would allow for future continuity at the position. A prospect that comes to mind is Dorian Williams out of Tulane.
Williams showcases sufficient length and is a good tackler. He plays with an edge and has a non-stop motor. These things will likely him get playing time on special teams and in a rotational role at the weak-side position as he develops into a starter.
While the former three-star high school recruit will need to add more mass to his frame and work on improving overall play strength, Williams would fit Evero’s defense like a glove thanks to his speed and burst attacking downhill.