3 major overreactions following the Panthers trade for No. 1 pick
What overreactions are happening after the blockbuster trade that got the Carolina Panthers up to No. 1 overall in the 12023 NFL Draft?
In the riskiest move in franchise history, the Carolina Panthers traded star receiver D.J Moore along with multiple draft picks to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. This year’s class has a lot of potentially elite quarterback talent at the top, and general manager Scott Fitterer now has first refusal after striking with conviction.
With the coaching staff the Panthers have assembled, whoever Carolina selects will have a strong foundation to start on. This gives them the chance to become the franchise quarterback this team’s been seeking since Cam Newton was released in 2020.
But on the other hand, the rookie that Fitterer drafts could be a bust. if it all goes wrong, this decision could set back the Panthers for a long while.
Years from now, fans will remember this as either an awful moment or a landmark success for the Panthers. And only time will tell if this move pays off.
However, as is normally the case, that has not stopped people around the NFL (including me) from overreacting. And there are different opinions depending on which side of the fence you’re sitting on regarding the move.
With this in mind, here are three major overreactions following Carolina’s trade for No. 1 overall.