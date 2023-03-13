Carolina Panthers 2023 free agent tracker: Who’s coming and going?
How will the Carolina Panthers approach what promises to be another dramatic free-agency period for the organization in 2023?
It’s been an eventful offseason for the Carolina Panthers so far, to put it mildly. Frank Reich and his all-star coaching staff have joined the franchise, with the team also making a bombshell move up the 2023 NFL Draft order after striking a deal with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall.
This cost a significant amount of draft capital and stud wide receiver D.J. Moore to further sweeten the deal. All signs point to the Panthers selecting a top quarterback prospect, but it’s vital they find the right pieces to put around their rookie signal-caller to ensure a smooth transition.
According to Spotrac, the Panthers have $23.57 million available to spend in free agency. This could rise further after veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson agreed on a new two-year deal that will be reworked to get his current number of $24.46 million down considerably.
General manager Scott Fitterer has much work ahead. Not only will he need to prioritize those out-of-contract players worth keeping, but he’ll also focus heavily on recruitment now their draft plans have been laid out at the top end.
There promises to be plenty of movement. These comings and goings will go a long way to determining just how successful Reich can become during his first season as Carolina’s head coach.
Keep up to date with all the transactions as they happen in our Panthers 2023 free-agent live tracker.
Who are the Carolina Panthers’ 2023 free agents?
- Matt Ioannidis – DL
- Sam Darnold – QB
- Cameron Erving – OT
- Bradley Bozeman – C
- Cory Littleton – LB
- D’Onta Foreman – RB
- Andre Roberts – WR/KR
- Rashard Higgins – WR
- Sean Chandler – S
- Juston Burris – S
- Justin Layne – CB
- Eddy Pineiro – K
- P.J. Walker – QB
- Michael Jordan – OL
- Sam Franklin – DB (RFA)
- Myles Hartsfield – DB (RFA)
2023 free agents staying with the Carolina Panthers
2023 free agents leaving the Carolina Panthers
Players cut by the Carolina Panthers in 2023
- Damien Wilson – LB
2023 free agents signed by the Carolina Panthers
