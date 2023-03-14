5 free-agent wide receivers for Panthers to replace D.J. Moore in 2023
D.J. Moore has been traded away and now the Carolina Panthers desperately need a new top dog at wide receiver. Here are four names they should consider signing.
For the Carolina Panthers to secure the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the team had to ship off one of the best wide receivers in franchise history. D.J. Moore is a player who always deserved better than what the team was able to give him and he will now play a significant role in Justin Fields’ potential leap in Year 3 with the Chicago Bears.
Despite some of the worst quarterbacking the team has ever seen, Moore was able to go above and beyond when his number was called. But the Panthers would not have been able to land their franchise signal-caller of the future without including the Maryland product in the deal.
However, with Moore’s departure, Carolina is in desperate need of a wide receiver to help bring along the next franchise quarterback. Anything else is malpractice given their current options.
With free agency finally underway, here are four wide receivers the Panthers should consider signing to replace the production left behind by Moore.
Wide Receiver No. 1
Carolina Panthers could sign Allen Lazard
- 2022 season stats: 15 games, 60 receptions, 788 receiving yards, and 6 touchdowns.
One of the most promising young receivers on the market, Allen Lazard is a big target that can win the 50/50 ball and be a huge presence in the red zone. Coming off a season where he posted career highs in targets, catches, and yards, the wideout is primed for a nice contract.
The former Green Bay Packer has been one of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets. At 6-foot 5, Lazard can be a threat downfield and in the red zone that would immediately give the new Carolina Panthers quarterback a body on the outside to trust.
The one-time Iowa State standout has struggled with drops in his career and leaves much to be desired as a runner after the catch. However, with his frame and success last year in Green Bay, Lazard should be on the Panthers’ radar.