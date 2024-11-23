3 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking after the 2024 bye
By Ricky Raines
Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero's future
With the defense playing better these last two weeks, does (Ejiro) Evero stick around another season as our defensive coordinator? – Clive Bixsby
The rejuvenated effort from the Carolina Panthers' defensive unit has been a sight for sore eyes. Now, we probably need to ‘enjoy responsibly’ when we talk about those improvements since they have come against a couple of lowly opponents in the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants.
But also, you play who you play.
We’ve all seen teams get right against the black-and-blue defense before. The fact that this unit put together two improved performances should be lauded.
Does it mean Ejiro Evero should stay on as defensive coordinator? That’s a question that involves numerous moving pieces.
The first is does Evero finally get offered a head coaching position in the offseason? His name has been brought up in each of the last two hiring cycles as a truly appealing candidate who is highly regarded in league circles.
The defense was abysmal to start the season, so I would have wagered it was more likely he was let go from his post rather than being offered a promotion elsewhere. After seeing some of the adjustments he’s been able to implement and how the roster is getting healthier with the returns of Jordan Fuller and D.J. Wonnum, these next seven weeks could serve as quite the mission statement for those coaching interviews.
If his side of the ball continues to put together competent efforts, especially with the gauntlet of offenses they face in this latter portion of the schedule, Evero is likely to get a look or two.
If he doesn’t get an offer, it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out.
Evero is under contract for one more season. The team can prevent him from making a lateral move as coordinator to another franchise. He’s one of the higher-paid coordinators in the league. If he’s hired away as a head coach, the Panthers would be in line to receive two compensatory picks under the Rooney Rule.
The only way that I could see the organization deciding to part ways with Evero would be if Dan Morgan and Dave Canales want to make a scheme switch. Robert Saleh is a name that has been linked to any hypothetical opening for Carolina, in part because of his relationship with the current head coach, but also because of his aggressive 4-3 base scheme that could potentially be a better fit with the current personnel.
The last thing I’ll say is it’s very likely we see a substantial turnover to that roster personnel this offseason as well. That part may not be as critical as it may seem right in this moment.
Evero is a smart coach. It wouldn’t be a sure thing that you’d be getting an upgrade if you decide to go another direction, but sometimes teams do these things to shake the status quo.