NFL insider offers bullish outlook for Ejiro Evero's head coaching hopes in 2025
By Dean Jones
Ejiro Evero has once again had to navigate some troubling injuries and a lack of legitimate depth on his defense this season. One insider believes that won't impact the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator's chances of becoming an NFL head coach in 2025.
Evero is highly regarded around the league. The Panthers might not have hit the same heights under his leadership this season, but there are several mitigating factors attached.
The Panthers parted ways with some established stars on defense throughout the offseason. Evero lost talisman Derrick Brown after one game and undisputed veteran leader Shaq Thompson went out soon after. He's never had a full-strength group at his disposal. And yet, they've begun to show signs of life following a troubling start.
Struggling teams around the NFL are already gearing up for the next head coaching cycle. A couple of vacancies have been confirmed. More will follow as franchises look to find the right formula and get things trending upward. Evero narrowly missed out on a top job earlier this year. He'll be hoping for better fortune this time around.
Carolina Panthers must have contingency plan in place if Ejiro Evero departs
Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network named Evero among his candidates to watch when the cycle commences. The respected insider also got the feeling interest remains high in the coordinator despite another turbulent campaign overall for the Panthers.
"Two seasons in Carolina have brought similar team-wide frustrations -- compounded by injuries and other personnel limitations -- but effort from [Ejiro] Evero's players is never an issue. Under first-year HC Dave Canales in 2024, Evero is effectively the head coach of the defense. He has trained under great coordinators, including Vic Fangio and Dom Capers, giving him a unique blend of perspectives. And interest in the league hasn't waned: Evero has interviewed for eight head-coaching jobs over the past two cycles, earning second interviews with the Colts, Falcons, Panthers, Seahawks and Texans."- Tom Pelissero, NFL Network
Evero and the Panthers were always going to be a limited arrangement. He's got big ambitions to lead an NFL team. He has more accomplished credentials than most. Although he's fallen just short of convincing another team he's worthy of a promotion, it won't be too much longer before a new destination comes along.
That would be a blow to the Panthers, make no mistake about that. Evero has come in for some unfair criticism this season. He's also been working with one hand tied behind his back for the second straight year.
There would be one solace for the Panthers in this scenario. Evero's been with the team for two seasons now. This qualifies them to get a third-round compensatory draft pick if he gets a head coaching position. It's a slight silver lining, even though Dave Canales would need to find an entirely new defensive coaching staff.
Nothing is set in stone. There are several other useful candidates worthy of legitimate consideration. Much will also depend on how many jobs become open. This is going to factor into Evero's aspirations when push comes to shove.
As for the Panthers? It's a wait-and-see approach. But Canales would be wise to have a contingency plan in place if Evero leaves for pastures new.