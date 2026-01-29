3 edge prospects who must have Panthers' attention after East-West Shrine Bowl

The Carolina Panthers fought to make the playoffs and nearly knocked off the Los Angeles Rams to advance to the divisional round. For general manager Dan Morgan, attention now turns to acquiring the reinforcements needed to sustain this momentum.

It was no surprise to see Morgan taking in the festivities at the East-West Shrine Bowl. And there may have been one position group that caught his eye more than most.

Carolina produced only 93 pressures and 30 sacks during the regular season — third-worst in the league in both categories. Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's 3-4 scheme requires players to have solid edge speed while being able to take on the run. He could benefit from some extra versatility among his pass-rush unit.

Let's look at three edge prospects who might be on the Panthers' radar after their impressive East-West Shrine Bowl performances throughout the week.

Edge-rushing prospects who could have Carolina Panthers' attention after the East-West Shrine Bowl

Keyshawn James-Newby

Keyshawn James-Newby is a fifth-year player who concluded his college career at New Mexico Lobos. In 2024, he earned First Team All-Big Sky honors at Idaho and was named an FCS All-American. As a senior, he maintained his strong performance, leading the Mountain West Conference with nine sacks.

James-Newby plays bigger than his 240 pounds. In 2025, he recorded at least four tackles in 10 games and accumulated 15 tackles for loss over 13 contests. To assess his run defense, watching full games would be necessary.

His primary strength lies in pass rushing, showcasing a variety of moves and the ability to bend the corner around tackles seamlessly. James-Newby's main question heading into the draft is whether he will be an every-down player or limited to third-down situations.

Aidan Hubbard

Aidan Hubbard played four years at Northwestern, totaling 20.5 sacks, 26.5 tackles for loss, and 105 tackles across 47 games. However, his lack of pass-rush moves and athleticism likely limits him to defensive end.

Hubbard's greatest asset is his violent hands. Who needs to be a pass-rush specialist when you're physical at the point of attack?

He frequently disengages from double teams and often makes tight ends appear vulnerable. If he can consistently demonstrate a quick first step and beat tackles along the edge, it will significantly boost his draft stock.

Doing so will enhance Hubbard's value as a versatile player. Any team would benefit from an early-down, stand-up backer who can effectively move inside in passing situations.

Mason Reiger

Mason Reiger was a former Louisville walk-on, then used his grad transfer to end his career with the Wisconsin Badgers. He had 13 sacks, four pass deflections, 82 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles in 44 games. He's got a relentless motor, which flashes on tape almost constantly.

Reiger bolstered his draft stock by sacking the quarterback three times and forcing a fumble in the East-West Shrine Bowl. His motor, coupled with violent hands and a consistently effective pass-rush plan, will show up on Sundays.

A right knee injury caused him to miss the entire 2024 season. Proving he can stay healthy and showing he can disengage from NFL tackles in the run game are his primary concerns.