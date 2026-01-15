Dan Morgan sets the tone for a franchise-altering Panthers offseason

For years, the Carolina Panthers entered the offseason searching for direction. During his end-of-season media availability, general manager Dan Morgan made it clear those days are over.

“I see even bigger things moving forward to where this is going to be a consistent thing and not just a flash in the pan,” Morgan said. “Like we're expecting to win now. We're not coming into a season unsure; we feel like we know where we are, we feel like we know who we are. And we're just ready to get to work, and we have to earn everything. Everything that we get, we have to earn.”

This is no longer a franchise selling patience or potential. This is a team that believes its window is opening and plans to operate accordingly.

Dan Morgan's grand plans for Carolina Panthers enter their most critical stage

When Morgan took over as general manager, he spoke about culture and identity. He also referenced playoff crowds from his playing days, when white towels were waved as Bank of America Stadium shook to its foundations.

At the time, it simply felt like a dream. Less than two years later, he watched it happen.

Carolina's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams felt more like a statement than a setback. It also validated much of what Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have been building.

Carolina hosted a playoff game as the NFC South champions for the first time in a decade. While the season ended in disappointment, the bar was clearly raised.

“That atmosphere was unbelievable,” Morgan said. “It kind of gave me chills… that was unbelievable and really a credit to them for showing up, showing out, and supporting our team. It's definitely what I envisioned when I took this job.”

What comes next is now the most important thing. Free agency is on the immediate horizon, and for the first time in years, the Panthers won’t be pitching free agents on blind faith. They’re selling proof.

Under Canales, Carolina has climbed from two wins in 2023 to five in 2024 to eight in 2025 with a division title and playoff appearance to show for it. Now picking at No. 19 in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Panthers will be selecting later than they have in years.

The Panthers no longer want to be admired for progress. They want to be measured by results. Carolina is done waiting for the future to arrive. The offseason ahead won’t be about hope.

It will be about winning now.