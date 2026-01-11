4 winners (and 3 losers) from Panthers' heartbreaking playoff loss to the Rams

The Carolina Panthers went into their first playoff game since 2017 and their first at Bank of America Stadium in a decade as double-digit underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams. However, head coach Dave Canales' squad once again proved that they should never be counted out.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough.

Carolina fell to an agonizing defeat after the lead flip-flopped in the closing stages. The Panthers overcame a nervous start and gave the Rams endless problems. They were spurred on by an electrifying crowd, who shook the stadium to its foundations throughout. But some costly individual mistakes became the catalyst for their demise.

The Panthers now head into the offseason, but they can hold their heads high.

Nobody expected them to be in the playoffs. Nobody expected them to win eight games. Nobody expected this young, progressing squad to display the fighting qualities to match the NFL's heavyweights. Going out of the postseason in this fashion stings, but they left everything out on the turf.

They now have a taste for the knockout stage. With another strong period of recruitment from general manager Dan Morgan, coupled with Carolina's fledgling stars developing even more, the Panthers should be in a strong position for even more growth when the 2026 campaign rolls around.

That's for the future. For now, here are four winners and three losers from the Panthers' defeat to the Rams.

Winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' playoff reverse against the Rams

Winner No. 1

Tetairoa McMillan - Carolina Panthers WR

Big games call for big players. First-round rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is precisely that, and he turned on the style to produce another outstanding showcase of his credentials.

McMillan looks like a near certainty to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and it's not hard to see why. His ability to bring in tough catches, create separation, and explode off the line of scrimmage caused the Los Angeles Rams problems throughout the contest. Things would have been even better had Bryce Young not sailed an early attempt downfield when the Arizona product had Emmanuel Forbes Jr. beaten in coverage.

The Panthers have a superstar on their hands in McMillan. This performance only cements that fact. And considering it was his first taste of playoff action in his first NFL season, it made his efforts all the more impressive.

The sky is the limit for McMillan. And with another offseason to hone his craft, 2026 should be another profitable year for the gifted pass-catcher.